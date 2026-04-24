Janeu Row Resurfaces In K'taka As Student Told To Remove Sacred Thread Before CET BJP Criticises Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) The 'Janeu row' has resurfaced in Karnataka's Koramangala, following a student writing the Common Entrance Test (CET) being asked to remove the sacred thread before being allowed to enter the examination hall.

The Janeu or Yagyopaveet is a sacred thread worn by Hindu males especially Brahmins across the left shoulder and under the right arm, marking their initiation into education, spiritual life, and adulthood.

A massive row was sparked last year after students who were appearing for the CET exam in Karnataka claimed that they were made to remove the sacred thread at the examination centre. The Congress government had ordered suspension of officials for getting the 'janeu' removed before allowing students to write exams.

The BJP on Friday criticised the Karnataka government over the fresh case in Koramangala and claimed that the authorities were targeting Hindu symbols of reverence.

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, condemning the development, stated on Friday that, "The anti-Hindu actions of the Congress government, such as forcing the removal of mangalsutra and sacred thread (janivara), are continuing."

"Last year, during CET and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations, sacred threads were cut, and during Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams, women were asked to remove their mangalsutras before writing the exam. This year, too, the government has continued the same practice," Ashoka noted.

"At a CET examination centre in Koramangala, Bengaluru, a student was allegedly forced to remove his sacred thread before being allowed to write the exam, once again hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community", he slammed.

"Earlier, during a KPSC examination, a woman was made to remove her mangalsutra. When the media questioned Congress leaders about it, they reportedly responded, 'These are the rules.' However, when asked why hijab was not removed as per the same rules, the response from Congress leaders was 'No comments'," Ashoka stated.

There was no mention anywhere in the CET hall ticket or in any official guidelines that wearing a sacred thread was prohibited. Then why was the student forced to remove it? Who is responsible for this injustice and harassment? Ashoka questioned.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who frequently speaks about the Constitution, does he not see that the religious freedom of a student wearing a sacred thread has been violated? Ashoka asked.

"The Congress government in the state, described here as a 'modern Muslim League,' is allegedly implementing Sharia-like practices unofficially. It is accused of targeting Hindu customs and traditions. On one hand, the government changes school timings for Urdu-medium schools during Ramadan, while on the other, it allows the removal of mangalsutra and sacred threads in the name of exam checks," Ashoka pointed out.

Despite court directions on uniform dress codes, Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, had spoken in support of hijab rights and even protested. However, now when sacred threads are being cut, they are remaining silent, he said.

Ashoka concluded by saying that, like the story of the Nanda dynasty that fell after touching Chanakya's tuft (shikha), the Congress government in the state will also face downfall.