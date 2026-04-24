MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Triumph Roofing Charlotte, Charlotte's top-rated residential roofing contractor, is responding to a sharp rise in homeowners who can't get homeowners insurance because of roof condition. Carriers including Travelers, Allstate, and State Farm are issuing cancellations, non-renewals, and denied applications citing "cupping, curling, and deteriorated shingles" - often with just 30 days to act.

"We're getting panicked calls every week from Charlotte homeowners who opened the mail and found out their coverage is gone because of their roof," said Yuriy Kobzyev, Owner of Triumph Roofing Charlotte. "Most have never filed a claim. An adjuster flew a drone over their neighborhood, flagged the roof, and now they're scrambling."

Common triggers include roof age (15-20+ years), cupping or curling shingles, algae staining, missing shingles, 3-tab materials, and prior claims history.

What Charlotte Homeowners Should Do Next

"The biggest mistake is assuming full replacement is the only answer," Kobzyev said. "Sometimes targeted repairs, professional cleaning, or a certified inspection report satisfies the carrier. You just have to act fast, with documentation."

The free inspection includes a complete roof assessment, timestamped photos, written report formatted for insurance submission, honest recommendation on whether repair or replacement is genuinely needed, and carrier guidance on what satisfies underwriting.

A full step-by-step guide - including what each trigger means, cheaper alternatives to replacement, and how to reverse a denial - is at charlotte/

The company urges Charlotte homeowners with roofs over 10 years old to schedule proactive inspections before renewal - not after a cancellation arrives.

About Triumph Roofing Charlotte

Triumph Roofing Charlotte is Charlotte's top-rated residential roofing contractor, specializing in roof replacement, roof repair, and insurance-related inspections across Mecklenburg County. As a GAF certified contractor, it is licensed and insured in NC, serving Charlotte, Matthews, Huntersville, Concord, Gastonia, Mint Hill, Pineville, and Ballantyne.

Charlotte homeowners facing insurance denial can contact Triumph Roofing Charlotte for a free inspection.

For more information, please visit .