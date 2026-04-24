TVK Chief Vijay Says Voters Crush 'Political Myths' With Record 85 Pc Turnout In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay on Friday expressed gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu for the record-breaking 85 per cent voter turnout in the single-phase Assembly elections held on Thursday.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Vijay described the massive participation as a landmark moment that shattered long-standing political illusions.

"Greetings to everyone who resides in my heart. The illusions created by those who confined politics within the limits of powerful or highly experienced individuals have now been shattered by ordinary people," the TVK leader said.

The 2026 Assembly elections witnessed an unprecedented surge in participation, noting it as the highest polling percentage in the state's electoral history since Independence.

The surge was driven significantly by youth and women voters, who turned out in large numbers across all 234 constituencies.

Vijay said the 85 per cent voter turnout was unprecedented in Tamil Nadu and unlike anything the state had seen before.

"An 85 per cent voter turnout is something Tamil Nadu has never witnessed before. Only yesterday (Thursday) did we truly experience why elections are called a 'festival of democracy.' April 23, 2026, will remain a defining day," Vijay stated, noting that families, including children, flocked to polling booths with the enthusiasm usually seen at temple festivals.

The actor-politician also extended special thanks to first-time voters and those who travelled from other states and abroad to exercise their franchise.

He noted that the democratic spirit shown by the public deserves the deepest respect.

Acknowledging his party's grassroots machinery, Vijay lauded the efforts of booth agents and administrators who faced criticism during the campaign. He stated that the actions of the voters served as the best response to those who mocked the political understanding of his party workers.

Looking ahead to the results, the TVK chief remained optimistic about his party's prospects in the triangular contest involving the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance and the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led National Democratic Alliance.

"Let us remain hopeful. Good things will happen. Victory is certain," he added.