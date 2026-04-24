India Shared Its Vision To Host 2 Asiad At OCA Executive Board Meeting: IOA
While New Delhi hosted the inaugural edition in 1951 and the event's last Indian appearance in 1982. The 2038 bid will mark a potential return of the prestigious continental competition for the third time.
As the 2026 edition will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Doha will host the 2030 and 2034 editions to be held in Riyadh, India is targeting the next available slot in 2038 along with the aggressive pitch for the 2036 Olympics.
President of the Indian Olympic Association PT Usha has met with OCA chief H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday to further strengthen the Olympic Movement across Asia.
"The meeting featured insightful discussions on grassroots sports development, athlete pathways, and enhancing regional collaboration. India also shared its vision to host the Asian Games 2038, underscoring its long-term commitment to advancing sport and promoting Olympic values across the continent," IOA said in a statement shared on X.
Last November, India was officially confirmed as the host for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India 20 years after the 2010 Delhi Games, with Ahmedabad declared the host city.
Moreover, India was awarded the hosting rights of the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships. The global competition will be held at Kalinga's indoor stadium.
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