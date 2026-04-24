Preclinical CRO Research Report 2026: $9.83 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical CRO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The preclinical CRO market has experienced significant growth, increasing from $6.25 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $6.84 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6%. This expansion is driven by increased pharmaceutical R&D investments, complex drug development pipelines, a rise in biotechnology research activities, and heightened regulatory oversight on preclinical data. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $9.83 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%. Key factors include the demand for precision medicine, rare disease drug development, expansion of biologics and cell therapy pipelines, and the adoption of digital preclinical platforms and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and CROs.

The burgeoning demand for preclinical trials is a critical driver of this market's growth. These trials, which assess treatments before human testing, are vital for determining initial safe doses and potential toxicity. Their importance is underscored by the need to ensure new therapies' safety and efficacy. In 2023, clinical development productivity improved, with 69 novel active substances launched globally, including 24 first-in-class launches in the U.S. Companies like BenchSci are leveraging advanced technologies, such as disease biology knowledge graphs, to enhance drug discovery by offering comprehensive insights into disease mechanisms. Their ASCEND platform exemplifies this trend by accelerating preclinical drug development.

Recent industry developments include PharmaLegacy Laboratories' acquisition of BTS Research to broaden its preclinical service offerings and expand study capacity across North America. This move illustrates the strategic efforts of major players like Eurofins Scientific SE, WuXi AppTec Co Ltd, and others to cement their positions in a competitive landscape. Additionally, the preclinical CRO market is experiencing geographical shifts, with North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth.

Economically, tariffs are impacting the market by increasing costs for imported laboratory instruments and equipment crucial for studies. This has prompted a shift towards localized sourcing and bolstering regional research capabilities. Market participants are adapting by investing in domestic CRO infrastructure and enhancing technological capabilities.

The preclinical CRO market report provides a comprehensive analysis, covering industry statistics, competitive dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities. Preclinical CROs offer a range of services including bioanalysis, DMPK studies, toxicology testing, and more, utilizing patient-derived organoid models and other systems for drug development. With entities capturing revenues through project management, compliance, efficacy, and safety evaluations, the market's value is a reflection of the increasing importance of early-stage drug development in today's pharmaceutical landscape.

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