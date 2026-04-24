Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Research Report 2026: $2.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Based in-Vivo CRO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.5 billion in 2025 to $1.66 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10.6%. This expansion is driven by factors such as increased demand for preclinical oncology studies and expansion of CROs worldwide.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.54 billion, at a CAGR of 11.2%. Key factors influencing this growth include patient-derived xenograft models, digital data management systems, and personalized oncology drug development. Trends such as AI and machine learning in preclinical research, genomic profiling, and IoT-enabled laboratory monitoring are shaping the market landscape.

The rising prevalence of cancer is a significant growth driver, necessitating innovative therapies and treatments supported by preclinical studies. In 2022, approximately 609,000 cancer-related deaths and 1.9 million new cases were reported in the US. This increasing cancer burden underscores the need for oncology-based in-vivo CROs.

Key industry players are focusing on advanced solutions like CAR T-cell therapies. Seattle Children's Hospital launched BrainChild Bio in May 2023 to enhance CAR T-cell treatments for pediatric brain tumors, aiming at diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG). Strategic collaborations are pivotal in this market. In March 2023, ClinChoice Medical Development acquired Cromsource S.r.l., enhancing its data science capabilities and expanding its European and US presence.

Major companies in this sector include Crown Bioscience, Charles River Laboratories, Taconic Biosciences, ICON plc, WuXi AppTec, and others. North America holds the largest market share and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region. Key markets covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others, with countries like the USA, China, and Germany being major contributors.

Tariffs pose challenges by increasing costs for importation of essential equipment, prompting local investments to mitigate reliance on imports. However, this also catalyzes local sourcing and the enhancement of domestic CRO capabilities, which may eventually strengthen supply chains.

The oncology-based in-vivo CRO market research provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. The report offers a robust analysis of market trends, focusing on growth strategies and technological advancements in oncology-based studies.

Key indications addressed by these CROs include blood cancers and solid tumors. Services range from designing and managing in-vivo studies to analyzing preclinical results. Models used include syngeneic models and xenografts, pivotal in accelerating drug development processes.

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