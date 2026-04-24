Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Research Report 2026: $2.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Rising Adoption of Digital Platforms for in-Vivo Study Management Increasing Use of Ai and Machine Learning in Preclinical Oncology Research Growing Implementation of Genomic Profiling for Patient-Derived Xenograft Models Rising Automation in in-Vivo Testing and Data Analysis Increasing Iot-Enabled Monitoring of Laboratory Equipment and Study Outcomes Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Indication: Blood Cancer; Solid Tumors; Other Indications Model: Syngeneic Model; Xenograft; Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX); Other Models Application: Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Academic Institutes; CROs
Subsegments:
- Blood Cancer: Leukemia; Lymphoma; Myeloma Solid Tumors: Breast Cancer; Lung Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Prostate Cancer Other Indications: Neuroblastoma; Germ Cell Tumors; Sarcomas
Companies Featured
- Crown Bioscience Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Taconic Biosciences Inc. The Jackson Laboratory ICON plc. WuXi AppTec Inc. Eurofins Scientific SE Labcorp Drug Development Champion Oncology Inc. Xentech SAS Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. MI Bioresearch Inc. Covance Inc. Evotec SE Living Tumor Laboratory Oncodesign SA Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd. Syngene International Limited Shanghai Medicilon Inc. Pharmalegacy Laboratories Oncotest GmbH Biocytogen LLC
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Oncology Based in-Vivo CRO Market
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