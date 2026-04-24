UP To Undertake GPS Survey Of Sugarcane Crops From May 1 To June 30

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to kick off a two-month-long GPS survey of sugarcane crops in the state, starting from May 1 -- a comprehensive exercise to prepare estimates and devise workable solutions.

The Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department will conduct a GPS-based survey of sugarcane crops under the state government's sugarcane survey policy 2026-27.

The elaborate exercise will proceed for two months and will see farmers being informed and intimated, through SMS service, three days in advance.

Notably, the exercise is aimed at getting accurate estimates of sugarcane cultivation in the state while ensuring transparency and addressing farmers' concerns.

The sugarcane survey team will include one government sugarcane supervisor and one sugar mill employee. They will also be trained prior to the survey.

The presence of the farmer will be mandatory during the survey. The team will visit the farmer's field and, using GPS, directly upload production data to the department's server.

After the survey, details such as the field area, sugarcane variety, and other information will also be sent to farmers via SMS.

Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Commissioner Veena Kumari Meena told the newsmen that the verification of any surveyed land of a sugarcane farmer can be done through the Revenue Department's website, i.e., ()

Sugar mills will upload the final survey data directly to the departmental website online and will also display it on their own websites.

According to the department, registration of new farmers will be carried out during the sugarcane survey. Only those farmers registered by September 30 will be eligible to supply sugarcane.

Applications for yield enhancement will be accepted from the time of the survey until September 30. For this, fees of Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 200 per farmer will be collected from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers, small farmers, and other farmers, respectively.

The survey will record detailed information on plant cane and crops on a yearly basis. After completion of the exercise, a consolidated summary of the total sugarcane area will be prepared based on the collected data.