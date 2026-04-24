Kerala HC Issues Notice On Plea Alleging Mistreatment Of Elephants Ahead Of Thrissur Pooram

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 24 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking urgent judicial intervention against the alleged mistreatment of captive elephants during the upcoming Thrissur Pooram, scheduled for April 26.

A vacation bench comprising Justices A.A. Ziyad Rahman and K.V. Jayakumar admitted the plea and ordered notice to the state government and key officials, including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the Assistant Conservator of Forests, the District Collectors of Thrissur and Palakkad, and the Thrissur District Police Chief.

The government pleader accepted notice on behalf of the state.

An urgent notice was also issued to the secretaries of the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the principal organisers of the annual festival.

However, the court declined to pass any interim orders at this stage, noting that a similar issue is currently under consideration before the Supreme Court.

In the case involving Thiruvambady Devaswom and another versus Union of India, the apex court had stayed earlier High Court directions mandating stricter enforcement of the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012.

The petitioner has alleged widespread and recurring violations of animal welfare norms during temple festivals across Kerala, particularly at Thrissur Pooram.

The plea highlights that elephants are routinely exposed to high-decibel fireworks at close quarters, made to stand amid dense crowds without prescribed safety distances, paraded during restricted hours, and often denied adequate rest, food, and water.

According to the petition, such practices are in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the 2012 Rules governing captive elephants, and various government circulars.

It calls for strict enforcement of these regulations, including maintaining minimum safety distances between elephants and fireworks, restricting parading during peak heat hours, and ensuring that only elephants certified fit by veterinary authorities are allowed to participate.

In a notable suggestion, the petitioner has proposed the use of robotic elephants for carrying idols during fireworks displays.

He has also expressed willingness to provide two such robotic elephants to the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu factions for this year's festival.

The High Court has posted the matter for further consideration on May 25.