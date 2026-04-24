Anupam Kher's Emotional Tribute As Michael Jackson Biopic Releases

As the King of Pop, Michael Jackson's biopic releases worldwide today, legendary actor Anupam Kher penned an emotional note remembering the iconic singer, songwriter, and dancer, sharing a nostalgic photograph and recalling the moment he met the legendary performer in Mumbai.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.

Anupam Kher's Emotional Tribute to Michael Jackson

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Dearest Michael Jackson,This photograph is not just a memory... it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely."

"It was surreal... almost unbelievable... like touching a piece of magic," he added.

Praising Jackson's legacy, Kher described him as more than an artist, calling him an "experience" and a phenomenon unlike any other, suggesting that the world may not witness someone like him again.

Kher wrote, "You were not just an artist. You were an experience. A phenomenon that the world may never witness again. There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody."

Highlighting the singer's global impact, Kher said people are fortunate to have lived in the same era as Jackson, crediting him for touching millions through his art, innocence, and genius. The actor also expressed gratitude for the late singer's legacy.

"We are blessed... deeply blessed... that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius. You were, and will always remain, the eighth wonder of the world," he added.

He also expressed disappointment over continued criticism surrounding the late icon, stating that some people focus on negativity, but his greatness remains unmatched.

"And yes... somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity. But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity, " said the veteran actor.

Tiger Shroff Credits His Inspiration

Concluding his note, Kher wrote, "You were God's gift to mankind. Wherever you are...may you be dancing, creating, and smiling. Jai Ho!"

Earlier, Tiger Shroff also gave a shoutout to the Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', and credited the late pop icon for inspiring him.

Tiger shared a video enacting Michael Jackson's dance moves, including the iconic moonwalks and wrote, "He taught me everything I know about movement. About presence. About what it means to give a stage everything you have."

Tiger Shroff, who has been a longtime fan of Michael Jackson, has time and again paid tributes to the 'Billie Jean' singer.

Jaafar Jackson on the Biopic Experience

Talking about the biopic, Jaafar shared, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen," according to People. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)