Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Enters Mumbai's Top Property League With Rs 38 Cr Buy

Pooja Gurnani, her husband, and father buy three Bandra flats in Varun for 38.21 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan leases two Khar duplexes while renovating his house.

Mumbai's high-end real estate market is certainly not diminishing, particularly in Bandra, where film industry insiders continue to spend heavily. The newest big deal comes from someone who works closely with Shah Rukh Khan but mostly stays behind the scenes.

Pooja Gurnani, husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and father Mohan Seoram Dadlani acquired three upscale residences on Carter Road for a total of ₹38.21 crore. The transaction facts were obtained from CRE Matrix and official registration documents.

The flats are part of a renovation project for the Varun building. Surprisingly, each family member has purchased one unit, all on higher floors. The units were purchased from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, a subsidiary of Lotus Developers.

Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,511.15 square feet and an extra balcony space of 81.16 square feet. The three dwellings total 4,776 square feet. The purchase also includes six parking spaces. The registrations were finalised on April 21, 2026, with a stamp duty payment of ₹2.16 crore and registration fees of ₹90,000.

The project is presently under development, with completion planned in December 2028. According to CRE Matrix data, the reconstruction is underway following the developer's acquisition of rights from Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited.

Pooja Gurnani is a well-known entertainment executive who handles Shah Rukh Khan's brand endorsements and public appearances. Despite her modest public presence, she is widely recognised as one of the industry's most powerful celebrity managers.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan visited her newly constructed Mumbai home. Gauri Khan's house has a colourful design, with mint-toned couches, warm timber pieces, indoor plants, and statement lighting.

Meanwhile, the actor has been living in leased apartments while his historic house is being renovated. In February 2025, he rented two luxurious duplex residences in Khar for ₹8.67 crore over three years.

Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh rented one duplex for ₹11.54 lakh per month, while Vashu Bhagnani rented the second for ₹12.61 lakh. Both agreements were formally recorded on February 14, 2025.