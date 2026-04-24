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Azerbaijan Expands Territory Of Alat Free Economic Zone - Decree

Azerbaijan Expands Territory Of Alat Free Economic Zone - Decree


2026-04-24 06:04:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The territory of the Alat free economic zone has been expanded by about 15 hectares, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, in accordance with Part 3 of the decree No. 1032 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 22, 2020 "On the establishment and organization of the activities of the Alat free economic zone", the part of the land plot located in the administrative territory of Alat settlement of the Garadagh district of Baku city and designated as the territory of the Alat free economic zone, which is indicated in the land development plan compiled by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and attached to this decree, constituting 1453.09 hectares of state property, was transferred to the authorized body of the Alat free economic zone with the right of one-time, gratuitous and permanent use.

The Ministry of Economy and the authorized body of the Alat free economic zone must resolve the issues arising from this decree.

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AzerNews

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