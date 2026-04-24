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Russian Forces Strike Balakliia Casualties Reported

Russian Forces Strike Balakliia Casualties Reported


2026-04-24 06:04:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

According to Ukrinform, Vitaliy Karabanov, head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“At this time, the fourth strike by an enemy UAV has been recorded. One of them hit a private residential building. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman was killed as a result of the strike,” the post reads.

According to Stepan Maselskyi, head of the Izium District Military Administration, the enemy used Shahed drones.

Read also: Two injured in Mykolaiv region following Russian drone attack

Firefighters are currently extinguishing a fire in the house where the woman died.

“Additionally, another person was killed when a Shahed drone struck a vehicle, and two people sustained blast injuries,” Maselskyi said.

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UkrinForm

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