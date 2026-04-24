Caspian Finance Reduces Charter Capital After Asset Withdrawal
The change was approved by the General Meeting of Participants based on decision No. 04/2026-2 dated April 20, 2026, resulting in an adjustment to the company's charter capital. In line with the decision, the 5 million manat ($2.9 million) increase made through real estate under decision No. 05/2025-02 dated May 29, 2025, was reversed by withdrawing those assets from the capital.
Prior to this change, the NCO's charter capital stood at 10 million manat ($5.8 million).
The legal representative of the organization is Samir Isgandarov.
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