​Technical Analysis Of The Dow As Its Rally Stalls, GBP/USD Slips But Tries To Find Support While US Natural Gas Futures Trade In 8-Month Lows

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro Update

​Oil surge: Brent climbed to around $106 and WTI to $96, posting weekly gains of 17.1% and 15.1% respectively, marking the second-largest increase since the conflict began.

​Hormuz disruption: Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz and continued shipping constraints are threatening roughly 20% of global oil and LNG supply, maintaining a significant risk premium in prices.

​Escalation fears: Renewed military tensions, including Iranian naval activity and air defence engagement, alongside stalled US-Iran talks, have heightened the risk of further conflict.

​Fragile ceasefire: Markets remain sceptical about de-escalation despite a three-week extension to the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, with the broader Iran conflict still unresolved.

​Mixed equities: Asia-Pacific indices traded unevenly amid uncertainty, while US futures edged higher and European futures pointed lower in a volatile sentiment backdrop.

​FX and policy focus: The dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand, the yen weakened towards 160 per dollar with intervention risks increasing, and attention shifts to upcoming central bank decisions from the Fed, ECB and Bank of England.

​Dow Jones rally stalls

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average's sharp rally off its late March low has so far taken it to this week's 49,848 high below which the index short-term consolidates.

​If overcome, the way would open for the February peak at 50,512 to be reached.

​A slip through Thursday's 48,861 low may close the price gap with its 16 April high at 48,683.

​Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 23 April 48,861 low

​Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 13 April 47,506 low

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView GBP/USD drifts lower

​GBP/USD continues to come off its $1.3599 mid-April high but seems to be finding support slightly above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.3412.

​A rise above Thursday's high at $1.3518 needs to be seen for the bulls to be short-term back in control once more. If so, the $1.3599 current April high may be revisited.

​Short-term outlook: bearish while below $1.3544, the 20 April high

​Medium-term outlook: neutral while above the $1.3160 late March low but below the current April high at $1.3599, a rise above this level would make us bullish

GBP/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView ​US natural gas futures prices trade in 8-month lows

US natural Gas ​ futures have been declining since March and are now trading at levels last seen in August 2025. The ow that month was made at 229.5, a level towards which the price seems to gravitate.

​Downside pressure is expected to retain the upper hand while no bullish reversal takes the front month futures contract above this week's high at 258.8.

​Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 22 April high at 258.8

​Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 7 April high at 271.8

​US natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.