MEXC Lists Eighteenth Batch Of Ondo Tokenized Stock Trading Pairs On Spot Market

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VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‐fee digital asset trading, will list the eighteenth batch of Ondo tokenized stock trading pairs on its spot market, as part of its ongoing collaboration with Ondo Finance. The latest additions include tokenized exposure to Unum Group, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), and D-Wave Quantum, continuing the platform's expansion of real-world asset offerings available directly to users on MEXC.

The three pairs - UNGON/USDT, SOXXON/USDT, and QBTSON/USDT - were listed on April 24, 2026, at 12:00 UTC. Deposits opened alongside the listing, with withdrawals scheduled to begin on April 25, 2026, at 12:00 UTC.

Ondo Global Markets, launched by Ondo Finance, is a tokenization platform that brings publicly traded securities onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable across DeFi protocols. These additions reflect the shared vision of MEXC and Ondo Finance to make a wider range of financial assets accessible through tokenization.

As demand for diversified asset allocation continues to grow, MEXC remains committed to expanding its offering of real-world assets, giving users seamless access to both traditional assets and digital assets within a single platform.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team:...

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