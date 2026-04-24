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Registration Opens For Philadelphia's Yous Fitfulness 2026 - 2027 Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Philadelphia, PA - April 10, 2026 - Yous Fitfulness has opened registration for its 2026–2027 after school fitness programs, returning to Trinity Church at 2212 Spruce Street in Center City Philadelphia. The program serves students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade and offers a movement-first alternative to traditional homework-based aftercare. Enrollment is limited to 20 children per day.
Running Monday, August 24, 2026 through Wednesday, June 9, 2027, the program operates Monday through Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with direct afternoon pickups from Albert M. Greenfield Elementary School and Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy.
A Different Approach to Afterschool
Unlike aftercare programs that prioritize quiet homework time, Yous Fitfulness is built around physical activity, play, and age-appropriate skill-building. Every afternoon, students rotate through a structured sequence designed to build both physical capability and character:
Movement games - relay tag, obstacle courses, jump rope, and running and jumping drills
Strength and agility work - planks, squats, lunges, mountain climbers, and safe "heavy work" including pushes, pulls, and carries
Sports fundamentals - balance, coordination, catching and throwing basics, and footwork
Yoga and mindfulness - kid-friendly poses, breathing exercises, and guided stillness
Character and teamwork - cooperation, kindness, co-regulation, and persistence through hard moments
Every session is scaled to each child's ability level, so newer students are never pushed beyond their capacity and more experienced students stay appropriately challenged.
"[Kids spend all day sitting. The last thing they need at 3 p.m. is another two hours at a desk. Our whole premise is that when kids move, breathe, and play with intention, everything else gets easier: focus, sleep, confidence, even how they treat each other.]"
- [Pete Nicholson], Yous Fitfulness
A Typical Day
2:50 p.m. - Pickup at Albert Greenfield, followed by a free healthy snack and light play upon arrival at Trinity
3:20 p.m. - Pickup at Marian Anderson, followed by a free healthy snack
3:45 p.m. - Socialization and calm play
4:00 p.m. - Fitfulness Class combining fitness training, yoga, and mindfulness games
5:00–6:00 p.m. - Wind-down block with quiet snack, structured Yous activities, calm play, and rolling parent pickup
Tuition and Enrollment
Tuition is billed every four weeks the program is in session, with no charges on School District of Philadelphia holidays, in-service days, or half-days. Pricing scales with the number of days enrolled per week:
1 day per week - $324 per 4-week cycle
2 days per week - $648 per 4-week cycle
3 days per week - $972 per 4-week cycle
4 days per week - $1,296 per 4-week cycle
5 days per week - $1,620 per 4-week cycle
Enrollment runs seasonally. Initial registration covers the Fall 2026 session (August through December), with the option to continue into winter and spring or adjust the number of days during the next cycle.
A first-month deposit holds a child's spot. Families who cancel before June 1, 2026 receive a full refund; after that date, a 50 percent refund applies right up to the child's start date in August.
Program Details at a Glance
When: Monday–Friday, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Dates: August 24, 2026 – June 9, 2027
Ages: Kindergarten through 2nd grade
Location: Trinity Church, 2212 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
School Pickups: Albert M. Greenfield Elementary and Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy
Capacity: 20 children per day
How to Register
Registration is open now at After signing up, families receive a confirmation email with the payment link and full terms and conditions.
Running Monday, August 24, 2026 through Wednesday, June 9, 2027, the program operates Monday through Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with direct afternoon pickups from Albert M. Greenfield Elementary School and Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy.
A Different Approach to Afterschool
Unlike aftercare programs that prioritize quiet homework time, Yous Fitfulness is built around physical activity, play, and age-appropriate skill-building. Every afternoon, students rotate through a structured sequence designed to build both physical capability and character:
Movement games - relay tag, obstacle courses, jump rope, and running and jumping drills
Strength and agility work - planks, squats, lunges, mountain climbers, and safe "heavy work" including pushes, pulls, and carries
Sports fundamentals - balance, coordination, catching and throwing basics, and footwork
Yoga and mindfulness - kid-friendly poses, breathing exercises, and guided stillness
Character and teamwork - cooperation, kindness, co-regulation, and persistence through hard moments
Every session is scaled to each child's ability level, so newer students are never pushed beyond their capacity and more experienced students stay appropriately challenged.
"[Kids spend all day sitting. The last thing they need at 3 p.m. is another two hours at a desk. Our whole premise is that when kids move, breathe, and play with intention, everything else gets easier: focus, sleep, confidence, even how they treat each other.]"
- [Pete Nicholson], Yous Fitfulness
A Typical Day
2:50 p.m. - Pickup at Albert Greenfield, followed by a free healthy snack and light play upon arrival at Trinity
3:20 p.m. - Pickup at Marian Anderson, followed by a free healthy snack
3:45 p.m. - Socialization and calm play
4:00 p.m. - Fitfulness Class combining fitness training, yoga, and mindfulness games
5:00–6:00 p.m. - Wind-down block with quiet snack, structured Yous activities, calm play, and rolling parent pickup
Tuition and Enrollment
Tuition is billed every four weeks the program is in session, with no charges on School District of Philadelphia holidays, in-service days, or half-days. Pricing scales with the number of days enrolled per week:
1 day per week - $324 per 4-week cycle
2 days per week - $648 per 4-week cycle
3 days per week - $972 per 4-week cycle
4 days per week - $1,296 per 4-week cycle
5 days per week - $1,620 per 4-week cycle
Enrollment runs seasonally. Initial registration covers the Fall 2026 session (August through December), with the option to continue into winter and spring or adjust the number of days during the next cycle.
A first-month deposit holds a child's spot. Families who cancel before June 1, 2026 receive a full refund; after that date, a 50 percent refund applies right up to the child's start date in August.
Program Details at a Glance
When: Monday–Friday, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Dates: August 24, 2026 – June 9, 2027
Ages: Kindergarten through 2nd grade
Location: Trinity Church, 2212 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
School Pickups: Albert M. Greenfield Elementary and Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy
Capacity: 20 children per day
How to Register
Registration is open now at After signing up, families receive a confirmation email with the payment link and full terms and conditions.
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