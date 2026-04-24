Powerful Tornado Damages Homes, Closes Roads In The US State Of Oklahoma

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: A powerful tornado hit the US state of Oklahoma, causing widespread property damage and prompting emergency crews to respond in rural areas near Vance Air Force Base.

The US National Weather Service warned that the tornado was moving across parts of the city of Enid, home to around 50,000 residents in northern Oklahoma, amid alerts of continuing unstable weather conditions.

Cass Rains, spokesperson for Enid Police, said there were preliminary reports of people who may be trapped inside their homes, in addition to severe damage reported to several buildings.

Videos shared online showed a fast-moving funnel cloud causing destruction to several homes in affected areas, while power poles were knocked down and roads were closed.