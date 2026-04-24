First ESIC Hospital In Jammu And Kashmir Opened At Ompora To Benefit Over 50,000 Workers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The first Employees' State Insurance Corporation hospital in Kashmir was inaugurated at Ompora, Budgam, Srinagar, a 30‐bedded facility expected to directly benefit over 50,000 workers and their family members, an official statement said on Friday.

The hospital was built at a cost of Rs 165 crores with provision for expansion up to 100 beds, and the inauguration marks a milestone expansion of worker welfare services in the region, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Currently, the ESI Scheme is implemented across all districts of J&K UT serving approximately 1,83,119 insured persons and about 7 lakh beneficiaries and is administered through the ESIC Regional Office at Jammu and the Jammu-Kashmir Employees' State Insurance Society (JKESIS).

“The new Labour Codes guarantee several long-awaited protections for workers, including annual health check-ups, mandatory appointment letters, and minimum wages. The provision for annual health checks through ESIC hospitals will allow early detection of diseases, ensure preventive healthcare for workers, and secure their future,” said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports inaugurating the hospital.

The minister noted that ESIC has evolved into one of the strongest pillars of worker welfare in the country since its inception in 1952. Today, the scheme provides healthcare and social security benefits to 3.84 crore insured persons and nearly 15 crore beneficiaries across India.

He also noted that the convergence of ESIC with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has further expanded access to cashless treatment for beneficiaries across empanelled hospitals.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the four Labour Codes that were brought into effect last year, the Union Minister said these reforms have modernised India's labour ecosystem and made it more worker-centric, transparent and future-ready.

“India's commitment to worker welfare has received global recognition. In 2025, the International Social Security Association honoured our country with the 'Excellence in Social Security' Award,” the minister said.

He cited data published by the International Labour Organisation showing India's social security coverage has risen from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025.

-IANS

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