Andhra MLC Arrested For Threatening Witnesses In Driver's Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 24 (IANS) Anantha Babu, a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council belonging to YSR Congress Party, was arrested on Friday in the case of the murder of Dalit youth and driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam.

The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) was arrested by police in Rajamahendravaram amid high drama when he came out of a court after hearing on a petition for cancellation of his bail.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers outside the court to arrest the MLC, who was accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Durga, also an accused in the murder case.

Police are likely to shift the MLC to Kakinada, where he is likely to be produced before a court later in the day.

Police were on the lookout for Anantha Babu, who had reportedly gone into hiding after being accused of violating bail conditions and intimidating key witnesses in the case. Police had formed five special teams comprising five Circle Inspectors and 10 Sub-Inspectors to nab the MLC.

A fresh case was registered at the Sarpavaram Police Station in Kakinada on April 20, following complaints by four key witnesses in the murder case.

They alleged that Anantha Babu had offered them substantial sums of money to change their statements. They also alleged that when they refused the bribe, they were met with death threats. Three of them claimed that they were forcibly detained in an apartment by the MLC's followers and were pressured to retract their previous statements and provide false testimony during the trial.

The MLC was booked for witness tampering and criminal intimidation.

Special Public Prosecutor Muppalla Subbarao had also filed a petition in the Rajahmundry Special Court seeking the immediate cancellation of Anantha Babu's bail. The petition argued that by attempting to influence witnesses and using threats, the accused had breached the conditions set forth by the Supreme Court when he was granted bail.

The Special Court had adjourned the hearing to Friday.

Anantha Babu, whose real name is Anantha Uday Bhaskar, is accused of killing his former driver, Subrahmanyam, and later delivering the body to the victim's house.

Subrahmanyam (34) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kakinada on May 19, 2022. The MLC of the then-ruling YSR Congress Party had personally transported the body to the victim's parents' residence around 2 a.m. in his own car, claiming it was a road accident.

The family, however, suspected foul play and refused to accept the body. The murder had sparked protests by the victim's relatives and Dalit organisations.

The MLC was subsequently arrested, and the YSRCP suspended him from the party.

With the investigating officer unable to submit the charge sheet within 90 days, Anantha Babu was released on default bail in December 2022.

After coming to power in June 2024, the TDP-led coalition government decided to reinvestigate the case.

In July 2025, the SC/ST Special Court ordered a reinvestigation into the case.