Wheat Procurement Row: Cong Alleges 'Trap' For Farmers As MP Govt Highlights Increased MSP Quota

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 24 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has projected the recent increase in wheat procurement quota as a major step to support farmers, the Congress on Friday alleged that the system is working against cultivators on the ground.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath made the allegations a day after the Centre approved the state government's proposal to raise the wheat procurement target from 78 lakh metric tonnes to 100 lakh metric tonnes on Thursday.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government, Kamal Nath said, "The BJP government has devised such an intricate trap that farmers are unable to sell their wheat at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Procurement was delayed on the pretext of shortage of gunny bags, forcing small farmers to sell at distress prices."

He also alleged that once procurement began, farmers faced rejection of slot bookings due to satellite-based surveys.

"Farmers are unable to understand how their standing crop is being rejected based on satellite imagery. Even now, they are struggling to secure procurement slots," he said.

Citing official data, Kamal Nath said that more than 19 lakh farmers have registered for wheat procurement, but only around 7 lakh had managed to book slots till April 23.

"This huge gap clearly exposes the government's intentions," he claimed, also criticising the phased procurement policy that prioritises small farmers.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the increase in procurement target by 22 lakh metric tonne (from 78 lakh MT to 100 lakh MT) reflects coordinated efforts between the state and the Centre to benefit farmers under the MSP system.

The wheat procurement began on April 9 in select regions and was expanded across the state from April 15 to ensure better preparedness and smooth handling of arrivals during the peak season.

Officials also said the Rural and Food Departments are working to streamline slot bookings, improve infrastructure at procurement centres, and ensure timely payments to farmers.

The state government said that the enhanced procurement target and phased strategy are aimed at maximising farmer participation, even as the Congress continues to question the implementation and impact of the system.