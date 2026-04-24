Rat Model Research Report 2026: $2.8 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Rat Model Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Increasing Use of Crispr-Based Rat Models Rising Demand for Immunodeficient and Humanized Rats Growing Adoption of Preclinical Disease Modeling Expansion of Genetic Editing Technologies Enhanced Focus on Translational Research Accuracy
Report Scope:
- Type (Knockout, Outbred, Inbred, Hybrid, Immunodeficient, Conditioned) Service (Cryopreservation, Breeding, Re-derivation, Genetic Testing) Application (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Toxicology, Others)
Companies Featured
- Genoway SA Charles River Laboratories International Inc Taconic Biosciences Inc Envigo Ltd Janvier Labs Harlan Laboratories Inc Cyagen Biosciences Inc Ozgene Pty Ltd Beijing Biocytogen Co Ltd Ingenious Targeting Laboratory Mirimus Inc Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd PolyGene AG Shanghai Model Organisms Center Inc Transgenic Inc Viva Biotech Holdings WuXi AppTec Co Ltd Applied StemCell Inc Transviragen Inc Biomere Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Horizon Discovery Group PLC Synthego Corporation ViGene Biosciences Inc
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Attachment
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Rat Model Market
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