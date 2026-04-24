Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $21.25 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$16.13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Trends and Strategies
- Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Trial Design Rising Use of Decentralized Clinical Trial Models Growing Integration of Real-World Evidence Expansion of Adaptive Trial Methodologies Enhanced Focus on Rapid Pathogen Response Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
Companies Featured
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Pfizer Inc Moderna Inc Novartis AG Sanofi S.A. AstraZeneca plc Merck & Co Inc Gilead Sciences Inc AbbVie Inc Eli Lilly and Company Bristol Myers Squibb Company Roche Holding AG Bayer AG Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited CSL Limited Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Biogen Inc Amgen Inc Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Dynavax Technologies Corporation Valneva SE Emergent BioSolutions Inc Vir Biotechnology Inc International AIDS Vaccine Initiative VBI Vaccines Inc Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Shionogi & Co Ltd Astellas Pharma Inc Eisai Co Ltd Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bharat Biotech International Limited Laurus Labs Limited Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Intellia Therapeutics Inc Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Excision BioTherapeutics Inc Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ImmunityBio Inc Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Iterum Therapeutics plc Spero Therapeutics Inc Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Inc Vaxart Inc Immunovant Inc Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp Genentech Infectious Diseases Unit
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Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market
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