Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $21.25 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The infectious disease clinical trials market has been experiencing strong growth, with projections indicating expansion from $15.1 billion in 2025 to $16.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The surge during this period can be attributed to a heightened global burden of infectious diseases, increased funding for vaccine development, and the widespread adoption of digital trial management systems. The integration of AI-assisted patient recruitment and global trial decentralization are driving further growth, with market size expected to reach $21.25 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Key trends shaping the market include data-driven trial designs, decentralized trial models, and the integration of real-world evidence. Enhanced healthcare infrastructure, defined by advanced medical services and technology, is pivotal to this growth, facilitating the handle of emerging diseases, improving diagnostic and treatment facilities, and ultimately expanding trial capabilities. A notable development is the projected growth in U.S. hospitals to 6,093 by 2025, supporting robust infrastructure expansion.

Market players like Roche and Flourish Research LLC are actively advancing in this sector. Roche initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial in May 2025 for zosurabalpin, a promising antibiotic targeting CRAB, showcasing a unique mechanism without reported resistance. Flourish Research LLC's acquisition of Diablo Clinical Research LLC further underscores efforts to broaden trial capabilities and geographic reach.

The market features prominent players including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Moderna, and others, with North America leading the region by 2025. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. However, tariffs are impacting the market by raising costs for essential trial materials, prompting a shift toward regional infrastructure development and digital trial adoption.

Overall, the infectious disease clinical trials market comprises revenues from services such as patient recruitment, data management, laboratory testing, and regulatory compliance, among others. These services are critical for advancing trial objectives and gaining insights necessary for combating infectious diseases effectively.

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