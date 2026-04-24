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Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons Closely Associated
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Vestergaard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 415
|1,888
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
1,888
DKK 783,520
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-04-22, 09:00:20 am CEST– 09:00:24 am CEST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Torben Carlsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member, Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|403.40
|1,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
1,000
DKK 403,400
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-04-22, 09:47 am CEST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment
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RU_Announcement_19-2026 Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
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