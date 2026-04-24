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Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons Closely Associated


2026-04-24 05:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 19/2026 - April 24, 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces, pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the following transactions in shares of Royal Unibrew A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Lars Vestergaard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO, Royal Unibrew A/S
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S
b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 415 1,888
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price
1,888
DKK 783,520
e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-22, 09:00:20 am CEST– 09:00:24 am CEST
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Torben Carlsen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member, Royal Unibrew A/S
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Royal Unibrew A/S
b) LEI 529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
403.40 1,000
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volumes
  • Price
1,000
DKK 403,400
e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-22, 09:47 am CEST
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.



Attachment

  • RU_Announcement_19-2026 Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MENAFN24042026004107003653ID1111027032



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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