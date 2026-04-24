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Shikhashikz Marketing Launches Marketing Budget Calculator Built On Real Industry Benchmarks
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ShikhaShikz Marketing Private Limited announced the launch of its free Marketing Budget Calculator, a self-serve tool that enables businesses of all sizes to build structured, benchmark-backed marketing budgets in just a few clicks, accessible directly within this release.
Many companies still set marketing budgets based on gut feel, leftover funds, or past spending leaving growth on the table. ShikhaShikz's Marketing Budget Calculator changes this by giving any business a structured, research-backed starting point in under two minutes.
How it works-
Users select their currency, industry, and target annual revenue then get a data-backed marketing budget percentage based on industry benchmarks. The calculator instantly generates a total marketing budget recommendation, split into digital and offline channel allocations. Recommendations are based on survey insights and benchmarks, and ShikhaShikz Marketing team's hands-on expertise. Users can adjust the digital-to-offline split using a live slider and receive a detailed breakdown across different channels.
"Most marketing budgets are built on gut feel or last year's numbers and that's a problem we've seen across startups, SMBs, and enterprise teams alike. With this calculator, we wanted to give every business regardless of size or marketing expertise; a structured, data-backed starting point. It's not just about knowing how much to spend; it's about spending smarter, across the right channels, with benchmarks you can actually trust."
Shikha Pakhide, Founder CEO, ShikhaShikz Marketing.
Key Features-
The calculator supports multiple currencies (USD and INR), covers different industry verticals, provides multiple channel-level budget breakdowns, and flags when an allocation falls outside established benchmarks. Users can also request their budget plan by email or connect with ShikhaShikz Marketing team for a tailored marketing strategy.
The Marketing Budget Calculator is free to use and available globally.
Many companies still set marketing budgets based on gut feel, leftover funds, or past spending leaving growth on the table. ShikhaShikz's Marketing Budget Calculator changes this by giving any business a structured, research-backed starting point in under two minutes.
How it works-
Users select their currency, industry, and target annual revenue then get a data-backed marketing budget percentage based on industry benchmarks. The calculator instantly generates a total marketing budget recommendation, split into digital and offline channel allocations. Recommendations are based on survey insights and benchmarks, and ShikhaShikz Marketing team's hands-on expertise. Users can adjust the digital-to-offline split using a live slider and receive a detailed breakdown across different channels.
"Most marketing budgets are built on gut feel or last year's numbers and that's a problem we've seen across startups, SMBs, and enterprise teams alike. With this calculator, we wanted to give every business regardless of size or marketing expertise; a structured, data-backed starting point. It's not just about knowing how much to spend; it's about spending smarter, across the right channels, with benchmarks you can actually trust."
Shikha Pakhide, Founder CEO, ShikhaShikz Marketing.
Key Features-
The calculator supports multiple currencies (USD and INR), covers different industry verticals, provides multiple channel-level budget breakdowns, and flags when an allocation falls outside established benchmarks. Users can also request their budget plan by email or connect with ShikhaShikz Marketing team for a tailored marketing strategy.
The Marketing Budget Calculator is free to use and available globally.
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