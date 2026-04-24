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Washington Adopts First Contract Under AUKUS Agreement With London And Canberra To Support Nuclear Submarines

Washington Adopts First Contract Under AUKUS Agreement With London And Canberra To Support Nuclear Submarines


2026-04-24 05:10:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The United States has approved the first contract under the trilateral security cooperation agreement“AUKUS” with the United Kingdom and Australia, linked to the project of building nuclear-powered submarines.

The US government announced today the deal, valued at $196 million, which was awarded to US company General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Under the security pact signed in 2021, Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines with support from United Kingdom and United States, alongside cooperation in military technology.

Canberra will fund the contract, which covers“support engineering, technical activities, design agent services, and design transfer activities” from the United States.

The Australian government had announced last September an additional investment of $8 billion over ten years to transform the shipbuilding and maintenance area in Perth into facilities for a future fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

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The Peninsula

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