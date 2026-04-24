Chdia Claims Qatar Gold Sword As Sovereign Spirit Wins Gold Trophy

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Doha, Qatar: Chdia produced a commanding display in the Gr 1 Purebred Arabian contest over 2000m, powering to victory for Wathnan Racing to claim the Qatar Gold Sword at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani awarded the Qatar Gold Sword. H E Sheikh Jassim bin Tamim Al-Thani received the Sword following Chdia's victory.

The 5yo bay mare travelled in midfield within striking range before unleashing a blistering turn of foot inside the final 300m, sweeping past her rivals and stretching further clear with every stride to score by 3 1/2 lengths. Under the care of Alban de Mieulle, who saddled his third winner on the card, she was partnered by Soufiane Saadi.

H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani awarded the Qatar Gold Sword to H E Sheikh Jassim bin Tamim Al-Thani after Chdia's triumph. Pics: Juhaim/QREC

Earlier on the Qatar Gold Sword and Trophy Day that featured nine races, Sovereign Spirit made a striking Qatar debut to land the Gr 1 contest for Thoroughbreds over 2200m for Al-Afoo Racing Stable and secure the Gold Trophy.

The 6yo bay gelding, trained in Bahrain, recorded a fourth win from just six career starts, tracking the long-time leader throughout before quickening clear in the home straight and drawing away to score by an impressive 41⁄2 lengths. Trained by Jaber Ramadhan, he was ridden by Alberto Sanna, who completed a treble on the evening.

Meanwhile, QREC Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al-Attiyah awarded the Qatar Silver Sword after Taftan made it back-to-back wins in the 2000m contest for 4yo Purebred Arabians for Ahmed Hassan Al Malki Al Jehani. The bay gelding set the pace from the outset and maintained his advantage throughout, digging deeper in the straight to draw clear as a decisive 3-length winner. Saddled by Hamad Al-Jehani, he was ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Sovereign Spirit, ridden by Alberto Sanna, wins the Qatar Gold Trophy.

Razy made all to land the 1600m contest for Local Purebred Arabians for Wathnan Racing, claiming the Qatar Silver Sword. The 7yo grey gelding recorded a pillar-to-post success, maintaining control throughout to score by 11⁄2 lengths. Under the care of Alban de Mieulle, he was ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, who completed a treble.

After the Finale of the Purebred Arabian Show Horse Series, Sham Alghania was crowned champion of the inaugural series in the 1200m contest for Ali Nasser Al-Nuaimi, maintaining an unbeaten record in two starts.

Victorious One secured victory for Al Wasmiyah Farm in the Al Wajba Trophy over 2000m for 3yo Thoroughbreds. Trained by Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki and ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, the 3yo produced a strong performance to score by 2 lengths after settling behind the early leader before asserting in the closing stages.

The connections of Sovereign Spirit celebrate with the Qatar Gold Trophy.

Equinoxe won the Local Thoroughbred Cup over 2000m for 4yo+ for Wathnan Racing. Trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, the 9yo veteran delivered another trademark late run, timing his challenge perfectly to take control in the final stages and win by 11⁄2 lengths.

Taxiwala won the Sealine Sprint Cup over 1200m in the Thoroughbred Open Race for Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea. Ridden by Sanna, the 9yo bay gelding travelled prominently before improving strongly inside the final 300m and drawing clear to score by 11⁄2 lengths in a determined finish.

Kendah Al Shahania opened the meet with a win in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85) under Alberto Sanna.