QFA Awards Announces Voting Process For Season Honours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Board of Trustees of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) Awards has announced the start of the voting process for the 2025–2026 season awards, covering key individual and team categories in domestic football.

The awards include Best Player, Best Coach, Best Under-23 Player and Best Goalkeeper.

A total of 50 voting forms, along with statistical guidelines (not mandatory), have been distributed to stakeholders involved in the process, including Qatar Stars League club coaches, football managers of club companies, Qatar national team coach, Qatar Olympic team (Under-23) coach, host broadcaster, media organisations, representatives of the QFA and Qatar Stars League, as well as members of the QFA Awards Board of Trustees, Aspire Zone Foundation and Qatar Players Association.

The deadline for submission of completed forms is Sunday, April 26, 2026, after which the final list of nominees and winners will be reviewed and approved. Meanwhile, several awards are not subject to voting, including Football for All, Best Referees Team and Best Fans Awards. Winners in these categories will be announced alongside the main honours at the QFA Awards ceremony.

The Mansour Muftah Award for Top Scorer will be officially decided following the conclusion of the Qatar Stars League season on Monday.