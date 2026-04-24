Al Suwaidi, Al Fard Bag Wins At Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th round of the 9th edition of Qatar Equestrian Tour - Longines Hathab kicked off at the main arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) yesterday.

The three-day 11th round began with the Amateur Round at a height of 100cm, followed by the Silver Round at a height of 130cm, with the participation of more than 65 riders.

Sultan Jassim Al Suwaidi won the Amateur Round title with a time of 23.11 seconds on Cat Blue.

Mariam Abdulkarim Abdul finished second and third with times of 24.94 seconds and 25.03 seconds, respectively, on Sandro and Miss Serena. Saeed Al Rashdi, Deputy Director of the Championship, crowned the podium winners.

The Silver Round witnessed exciting competition with Bader Al Fard claiming the top position clocking 41.66 seconds on Murdock. Hamad Nasser

Al Qadi came in second with a time of 43.53 seconds on Happy Tina, while Rami Younes finished third with a time of 44.67 seconds on Mauran.

The winners were crowned by Mohammed Saleh Al Marri, Head of the Facilities and Logistics Committee for the Championship.

The Longines Hathab is one of the most prominent local equestrian championships and aims to develop equestrianism in Qatar through a high-level competitive platform that contributes to honing riders' skills.

The championship also contributes to discovering and supporting national talent and preparing a generation of riders capable of representing Qatar in international events, with the support of the Qatar Equestrian Federation and its strategic partners.