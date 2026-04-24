Çelebi Aviation Enters Kenyan Market, Accelerating Strategic Growth Across Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Çelebi Aviation ( ) has announced its entry into the Kenyan market, marking a key milestone in its expansion across Africa and reinforcing its focus on high-potential regions.

With more than 65 years of experience in ground handling and cargo services, the company continues to operate with a strong emphasis on transparency, ethical standards, and full regulatory compliance. Its global footprint spans Europe, Asia, and Africa, where it consistently delivers high standards of safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction.

The move aligns with a broader strategic recalibration. Following the conclusion of its concession agreement in Tanzania, Çelebi Aviation opted not to continue operations in the country under the existing structure after a comprehensive review. This decision reflects a disciplined, value-driven approach to growth and a clear focus on markets that offer sustainable, long-term opportunities.

The expansion into Kenya signals confidence in the region's aviation potential and supports the company's ambition to deepen its presence across the continent. Çelebi Aviation continues to prioritize markets where it can leverage its global expertise to drive efficiency, service quality, and long-term value creation.

Operations across all existing markets remain uninterrupted, backed by a strong operational infrastructure and an experienced workforce. The company also maintains its commitment to contributing to local economies and employment in every geography it serves.

As Çelebi Aviation advances its global growth strategy, this latest step further strengthens its position as a trusted aviation services partner across emerging and established markets alike.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Çelebi Aviation.

Contact:

Emrah Anabal

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