Turkmenistan Eyes Japanese Expertise In AI And Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Japan in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and Japanese Minister for Economic Growth Strategy and Social Security Reform, Minori Kiuchi, who is also a member of the Japan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The parties also reviewed broader collaboration between the two countries in the fields of innovation, green technologies, and cybersecurity.

Attention was additionally given to identifying and supporting talented youth, as well as advancing initiatives in education and technology exchange within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, in March, Ambassador Bayramov and Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayano Kunimitsu, reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation, highlighting progress achieved through recent high-level visits.

The Turkmen delegation also reaffirmed its readiness to host a visit by Japan's prime minister at a mutually convenient time.