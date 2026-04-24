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Uzbekistan, China Agree On Expanding Integrated Logistics Solutions

Uzbekistan, China Agree On Expanding Integrated Logistics Solutions


2026-04-24 05:07:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. Uzbekistan and China have reached new agreements with potential clients and existing partners aimed at enhancing the efficiency of container fleet utilization, expanding freight transportation volumes, and broadening the scope of logistics services, Trend reports via JSC Uztemiriyulkonteyner.

The agreements were formalized during the Intermodal Asia 2026 exhibition, held from April 22 through 24 in Shanghai, where a delegation from JSC Uztemiriyulkonteyner, led by Chairman of the Board Mirziyod Mirkhamidov, conducted a series of high-level meetings focused on the company's strategic development priorities.

In particular, discussions were held with major Chinese container manufacturers on the procurement of new containers, as well as on the development of integrated logistics solutions along the China–Uzbekistan transport corridor, aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving supply chain efficiency.

Intermodal Asia is one of the region's key international logistics and intermodal transport exhibitions, bringing together leading industry players, manufacturers, and service providers to discuss developments in container shipping, multimodal transport, and global supply chain solutions.

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Trend News Agency

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