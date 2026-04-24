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Uzbekistan, China Agree On Expanding Integrated Logistics Solutions
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. Uzbekistan and China have reached new agreements with potential clients and existing partners aimed at enhancing the efficiency of container fleet utilization, expanding freight transportation volumes, and broadening the scope of logistics services, Trend reports via JSC Uztemiriyulkonteyner.
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