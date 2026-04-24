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Azerbaijan Appoints Samir Sharifov Chairman Of Intergovernmental Commission With Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan Appoints Samir Sharifov Chairman Of Intergovernmental Commission With Kazakhstan


2026-04-24 05:07:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a new composition of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov has been appointed as the chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side.

Previously, the chairman of the commission was the Minister of Energy.

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Trend News Agency

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