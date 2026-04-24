Next Wave Of Former Idps Arrives In Azerbaijan's Aghdam City (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 06:51

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 24. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to their native land today has arrived in Aghdam city, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 110 families comprising 397 people who arrived in the city have been presented with the keys to their apartments.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs attended the ceremony.

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06:51

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

At this stage, 110 families, comprising 397 people, have been resettled to the city of Aghdam.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.