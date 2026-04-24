Drying Beneath Our Feet: The Growing Water Emergency In Bara

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Asghar Jan Afridi

Bara Tehsil of Khyber District is currently facing a silent crisis whose impacts could become extremely dangerous in the coming years.

The rapidly declining groundwater level clearly indicates the absence of any coordinated and scientific policy regarding water usage and supply in the area. Just a few years ago, water was available at a depth of 50 to 60 meters; today, it has dropped beyond 70 meters, reflecting an alarming and concerning trend.

The primary reason behind this situation is the unregulated and excessive drilling of tube wells. Installing dozens of tube wells within a limited area not only violates environmental principles but also accelerates the depletion of underground water reserves.

Another unfortunate aspect is the reported lack of merit in the distribution of these projects, which is not only causing a waste of resources but also eroding public trust.

So far, the government has not introduced any comprehensive plan to effectively control this growing water crisis.

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In developed countries and major cities around the world, centralized water supply systems are commonly used, where large overhead tanks distribute water in an organized manner. Bara urgently needs similar infrastructure, with overhead tanks of 10,000 to 20,000 liters capacity to supply water systematically to populations spread over four to five square kilometers, reducing reliance on tube wells.

A highly effective and exemplary project known as“Dhandoona” once existed in the Sepah tribe and still physically exists today. In the past, this system provided clean drinking water to a large population, with water reaching as far as Shalobar Teel.

The most remarkable feature of this system was that it required neither electricity nor solar power. Five large ponds were constructed in Sepah, relying on the water of the Bara River.

If the provincial government and elected representatives act seriously, this system can be revived to supply water to a wide area without electricity.

The basic structure of these ponds still exists; only pipeline installation and system restoration are needed. Reviving this project could provide a long-term solution to the drinking water crisis.

Another deeply concerning issue is that many tube wells installed for collective benefit eventually become private property.

Landowners, for various reasons, stop supplying water to others, which is a serious social injustice. There is a pressing need for strong legislation against such practices, including fines and imprisonment, to ensure protection of water as a basic right.

Unfortunately, the Public Health Department and other relevant institutions appear silent on this critical issue. This silence signals an impending major crisis. If the situation continues, not only will there be a severe shortage of clean drinking water, but agricultural and economic activities will also be badly affected.

Now is the time for elected leadership, policymakers, and relevant departments to take immediate, effective, and serious action. A comprehensive policy must be developed that includes limits on tube wells, alternative water sources, practical measures for rainwater harvesting, and modern water management systems.

Water is the foundation of life, and ignoring it is equivalent to endangering our future. If action is not taken today, tomorrow may be too late.

Therefore, there is a strong appeal to Chief Minister Suhail Afridi to immediately implement two major water storage projects in the district, for which feasibility reports have already been completed: the Suprah Dam and Jabba Dam.

Completion of these projects will not only boost agriculture but also improve groundwater levels. Additionally, according to the feasibility report of Mandre Dam, the project could generate approximately five megawatts of electricity.

The completion of Suprah Dam could significantly improve agriculture in the region, as water scarcity has severely affected the sector in Bara Tehsil. Fertile lands in areas such as Aka Khel, Sepah, Malik Din Khel, Qambar Khel, and Shalobar are gradually turning barren, causing direct financial losses to local farmers.

If adequate water is provided to these lands, it will not only bring prosperity to farmers but also benefit the province and the country.

If Chief Minister Suhail Afridi succeeds in completing these major projects during his tenure, his name will be remembered as a positive example in Khyber District, and this step will be considered a great service to the people.