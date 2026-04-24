Khyber: Security Forces Operation Leaves 22 Militants Dead Search Operation Continues In The Area

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence-based operation, resulting in the killing of 22 militants.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out on April 21, during which 22 militants were killed in an exchange of fire.

The ISPR stated that the militants opened indiscriminate fire in fear of arrest, during which a 10-year-old child was martyred.

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According to the statement, the killed militants were involved in multiple terrorist activities, and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The ISPR added that a search and clearance operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants.