Two Injured In Mykolaiv Region Following Russian Drone Attack
“The Mykolaiv district. As a result of this morning's Shahed attack and falling debris, two people were injured-a 45-year-old woman sustained minor injuries, and a 68-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction,” the message reads.
Both victims received medical care on site and declined hospitalization.Read also: War update: 194 frontline clashes over past day, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors
As reported by Ukrinform, residential buildings were hit during a nighttime attack on Odesa. Two people were killed, and another 15 were injured.
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