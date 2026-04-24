Two Injured In Mykolaiv Region Following Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The Mykolaiv district. As a result of this morning's Shahed attack and falling debris, two people were injured-a 45-year-old woman sustained minor injuries, and a 68-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction,” the message reads.

Both victims received medical care on site and declined hospitalization.

War update: 194 frontline clashes over past day, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

As reported by Ukrinform, residential buildings were hit during a nighttime attack on Odesa. Two people were killed, and another 15 were injured.