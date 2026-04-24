Azerbaijan's Cotton Fiber Exports Surge In First Quarter Despite Overall Trade Decline
In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan exported 42,524 tons of cotton fiber worth $57.53 million, AzerNEWS reports citing the State Customs Committee.
This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year, with export value rising by $17.455 million (43.5%) and volume increasing by 14,556 tons (52%).
During the reporting period, cotton fiber exports accounted for 1% of Azerbaijan's total export revenues.
At the same time, the country's overall foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.407 billion in the first three months of the year, which is 21.9% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Of the total trade volume, exports stood at $5.402 billion, while imports reached $4.005 billion. Year-on-year, exports declined by 15.4%, and imports dropped by 29.3%.
As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $1.398 billion, representing a 93.4% increase compared to the same period last year.
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