Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Intense Heat Sweeps States Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The heat is already unbearable in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and it's about to get worse. The Telangana Weather Man is warning everyone about 'Heat Wave 2.0' starting now

We are still in April, but the heat has already hit a new high. People are finding it tough to deal with the soaring temperatures, hot winds, and extreme humidity. Just thinking about May is scary! The Telangana Weather Man warns that the heat so far was just a trailer. The real 'Heat Wave 2.0' starts from today, April 24 (Friday).The Weather Man has announced that the sun will be blazing across Telangana today. He issued a red alert for districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, where temperatures will touch 44-45°C. This is a serious warning for people to stay safe. He advised everyone to avoid going out in the afternoon, and if you must, take all precautions. Other districts like Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Khammam will see 43-44°C, while Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri will be between 41-43°C. Basically, almost every district will cross the 40-degree mark.Yesterday, on April 23 (Thursday), Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 42.8°C. On the other hand, Patancheru on Hyderabad's outskirts saw the lowest at 24°C. Other places also felt the heat: Nizamabad hit 41.8°C, Ramagundam was at 41.2°C, Medak at 40.9°C, Khammam at 40.8°C, Mahbubnagar and Bhadrachalam both at 40.6°C, and Nalgonda at 40°C. Even Hyderabad's Hakimpet area recorded a high of 39.3°C.Here's some good news. Even though the afternoons are scorching, the evenings are turning pleasant with cloudy skies. The Hyderabad Met Centre says several districts might get some rain today. Places like Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jagtial, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, and Mahbubnagar could see moderate showers. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 30-40 kmph.Now, let's talk about Andhra Pradesh. The state's disaster management authority (APSDMA) has warned that on Friday, 62 mandals will face severe heatwaves, and another 89 will have heatwaves. In fact, 382 mandals across 26 districts already crossed 40°C. APSDMA's MD, Prakhar Jain, also said that for tomorrow (Saturday), 7 mandals will see severe heatwaves and 31 will have heatwaves. Kothuru in Srikakulam district was the hottest at a blistering 45.4°C, with Kadapa and Salur in Parvathipuram Manyam district close behind at 45.1°C, and Allagadda in Nandyal district at 44.9°C. Many other districts also recorded temperatures above 40°C.