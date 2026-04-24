IPL 2026: Lucknow Feels Like Home, I Love The Butter Chicken: Marsh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh lauded the city's support for the franchise during what has been a largely disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season so far and also spoke on his love for butter chicken. Marsh spoke on the sidelines of the exclusive Meet & Greet with the franchise's star players in Lucknow, hosted by the team's principal sponsor JK Cement. Players to have taken part in the event were captain Rishabh Pant, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, and young Indian talents Arjun Tendulkar and Mukul Chowdhary. Marsh shed light on his experience of playing for LSG. He said as quoted by a press release, "Lucknow feels like a second home to me. I spend a couple of months here every year, and it reminds me a lot of home. I absolutely enjoy the butter chicken here".

'We are fortunate to have such incredible fans'

Acknowledging the fans for their strong support, Marsh added, "We are fortunate to have such incredible fans. While we have not had the best start to the season, their support has been unwavering, and we truly appreciate it. The people here are wonderful and very passionate about the team, and we're hopeful we can deliver some wins for them (fans) soon."

Marsh in IPL 2026

This season Marsh has scored 210 runs in seven innings for LSG at an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 134.61, with a fifty to his name.

Meet and Greet Event

The event was graced by Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head, JK Cement and Pushp Raj Singh, Group President Sales & Marketing, JK Cement. The four players were then formally welcomed on stage and felicitated by the JK Cement leadership, before joining an on-stage chat covering their preparations, career highlights, and the team culture within the Lucknow Super Giants camp.

LSG's Current Standing

Lucknow Super Giants will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26. Currently, LSG are at the ninth spot in the points table, with two wins and five losses, giving them four points. (ANI)

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