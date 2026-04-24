Karnataka Heatwave Alert: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Appeals For 'Self-Lockdown' Amid Rising Sunstroke Cases

Karnataka is currently reeling under an intense and unforgiving heatwave, with soaring temperatures affecting daily life across several districts. In many parts of North Karnataka, the mercury has crossed the alarming 42-degree Celsius mark, prompting serious concerns over heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and sunstroke. The situation has become particularly severe, with both urban and rural regions witnessing rising discomfort as daytime activity becomes increasingly difficult.

Authorities have issued repeated warnings to the public, urging them to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, especially during peak afternoon hours. Taking note of the worsening conditions, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has advised citizens to adopt a“self-lockdown” approach during the hottest part of the day unless travel is absolutely essential.

Heatwave Turns Severe Across North Karnataka

The intensity of the heat has pushed several districts into extreme temperature zones. Reports indicate that one death due to suspected heatstroke has already been recorded in Bidar district, underlining the seriousness of the situation. North Karnataka continues to remain the worst affected region, with temperatures touching record highs and showing no immediate signs of relief.

District-Wise Temperature Report



Yadgir: 42.9°C

Kalaburagi: 42.5°C

Raichur: 41.05°C

Bagalkote, Vijayanagar, Davanagere, Dharwad: Around 38°C Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi: 36°C to 37°C

Even Bengaluru, known for its relatively moderate climate, has been experiencing unusually high temperatures, leaving residents uncomfortable and fatigued.

Government Issues Heatwave Advisory

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has expressed concern over the rising number of heat-related cases. He urged people to remain cautious, stay hydrated, and avoid stepping out in the afternoon heat.

“The heatwave is very severe this time. People must be careful and avoid dehydration. Do not venture outdoors in the afternoon unless it is absolutely necessary,” the minister said, adding that government hospitals have been instructed to prepare for a possible rise in heatstroke cases.

Hospitals Put on High Alert

In response to the situation, the Health Department has placed government hospitals on high alert. Special arrangements have been made to handle emergency heatstroke cases, including dedicated beds and wards.

At Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, a special heatstroke ward has been established. Dr Aravind from the hospital confirmed that medical teams are fully prepared to handle emergencies.

“We have ensured adequate staff, medicines, and emergency facilities. People should drink plenty of water, wear light cotton clothing, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience dizziness, weakness, or exhaustion,” he advised.

Rising Temperatures May Continue

According to weather forecasts, temperatures in several regions of Karnataka may rise further by 2 to 3 degrees in the coming days. Although light rainfall has been predicted in a few areas, it is unlikely to provide significant relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Officials have also warned that the continued lack of rainfall could worsen water scarcity and add to public health challenges in the near future.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

Authorities continue to stress the importance of precautionary measures, including avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, staying hydrated, and limiting physical exertion outdoors. Citizens have been urged to prioritise safety as the state braces for continued extreme weather conditions.