MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Shardul Thakur Replaced Injured Mitchell Santner As Concussion Sub? Explained

During the IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, an unexpected twist unfolded involving Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

MI suffered their fifth defeat of the season following a 103-run loss to the CSK. Chasing a 208-run target, the Mumbai Indians were bundled out for just 104 in 19 overs, thanks to disciplined bowling by the Chennai Super Kings. Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (36) were the only batters who managed to register double-digit scores, as the rest of the MI batting line-up failed to make any significant impact.

For CSK, Akeal Hosein led the bowling attack with figures of 4/17 at an economy rate of 4.20 in his spell of four overs. Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets while conceding 24 runs at an economy rate of 6 in four overs. Mukesh Choudhary (1/31), Anshul Kamboj (1/10), Jamie Overton (1/14), and Gurjapneet Singh (1/7) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Also Read: MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mitchell Santner's Bouncer to Shivam Dube Sparks Krunal Pandya Comparisons

Shardul as Santner's Concussion Substitute

As the Wankhede Stadium witnessed a one-sided contest, with Chennai Super Kings dominating the Mumbai Indians, the major talking point of the match emerged when Santner was replaced by Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute. Santner suffered an injury to his shoulder while taking a diving catch of Kartik Sharma and was immediately taken off the field.

After the Chennai Super Kings' batting, the Mumbai Indians replaced AM Ghazanfar with Danish Malewar as an impact substitute. What caught the attention of the fans and spectators was that Shardul Thakur walked in to bat, as the impact substitution allows one tactical change. Later, it was revealed that Thakur stepped in as a concussion substitute for the injured Santner.

Though concussion substitutes are permitted under IPL rules in the event of a head injury, the decision raised eyebrows as Santner's injury appeared to be to his shoulder, leading to questions over whether the substitution adhered to the league's concussion protocols and 'like-for-like' replacement criteria.

Excellently judged Mitchell Santner with a fine diving catch in the deep 1⃣st wicket of the night for Jasprit Bumrah ☝️Updates ▶️ #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvCSK | @mipaltan twitter/5EyRNf9kCb

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2026

Fans and cricket enthusiasts accused the Mumbai Indians management of breaching the spirit of the concussion substitute rule, with many questioning how a shoulder injury warranted such a replacement.

Since Santner suffered an injury to his shoulder, the use of a concussion substitute in his place led to further scrutiny, as the rule specifically mandates a like-for-like replacement only in cases of head injury or suspected concussion, subject to approval by the match referee.

Why Shardul Replaced Santner as a Concussion Substitute?

The incident became the talking point of the match as the decision sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the basis on which the concussion substitute was approved despite no clear signs of a head injury. However, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene cleared the air on the controversial decision.

Speaking at the press conference, Jayawardene stated that Santner showed concussion symptoms after his head and neck came into contact with the ground before injuring his shoulder, prompting scans. Based on the medical assessment, MI requested a substitute, and match officials approved Shardul Thakur under concussion rules.

“Santner hit his head first, the neck, and obviously, the shoulder as well. He then went for a scan. Once he got back, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder, but he felt that he wasn't stable, so we took him for a scan in that situation,” the former Sri Lanka captain said.

“We requested a concussion sub. It's at the match referee and the umpires' discretion. They allowed Shardul Thakur. It is what it is. But hopefully, Santner's injury isn't too bad. Once he's back, we'll have a look at it,” he added.

This clearly shows Mitchell Santner hurt his head as well. Here's Mahela Jayawardene, the Mumbai Indians head coach, on what transpired in its aftermath that led to Shardul Thakur walking out to bat as a concussion sub:"He (Mitchell Santner) hit his head first, neck, obviously...

- Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians slipped to the eighth spot with two wins and five losses, accumulating just four points and having an NRR of -0.736, putting them under significant pressure as the tournament progresses.

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