Rakesh Bedi Net Worth 2026: Inside Dhurandhar 2 Star Jameel Jamali's Early Career, Earnings & More

Rakesh Bedi, 71, is reviving his 47-year career in entertainment. Following his breakout role in Dhurandhar 2, the veteran actor is making waves. A deeper look at his wealth.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi is once again in the spotlight thanks to his standout role as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2. While audiences are loving his performance, many are also curious about his financial journey and net worth.

As of 2026, Rakesh Bedi's estimated net worth is believed to be around ₹65–70 crore.

This wealth comes from decades of work in films, television, and theatre. With over 150 films and numerous TV shows, Bedi has built a steady career rather than an overnight success.

Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema.

He reportedly earned around ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore for the film

Some reports even suggested a ₹1 crore bonus after the film's success, though the actor later clarified such claims

The film itself turned into a massive blockbuster, crossing huge box office numbers globally, further boosting his popularity.

Rakesh Bedi's journey wasn't always glamorous. In fact, he has openly spoken about difficult early days:

At one point, he reportedly had just ₹1 in his account

He worked in projects where he wasn't even paid properly

Like many newcomers, he struggled to find stable work in the industry

Despite these challenges, he remained consistent and kept working across mediums.

What makes Bedi's story unique is his longevity in the entertainment industry. Over nearly five decades, he has:

Appeared in iconic Bollywood films

Gained recognition for his comic timing

Worked in popular television shows

Transitioned into animpactful character role

His recent role in Dhurandhar 2 proves that talent and persistence can lead to recognition even later in one's career.

Compared to many modern stars, Rakesh Bedi maintains a relatively low-key lifestyle. While he enjoys financial stability, he is not known for flashy displays of wealth.

However, reports suggest he owns valuable assets, including properties and long-term investments, built over years of steady earnings.

The success of Dhurandhar 2 has given Bedi a career resurgence:

His character became viral and widely discussed

Younger audiences discovered his work

Industry recognition and demand increased

Some even credited his role as a major factor behind the film's massive success.

Rakesh Bedi's journey from financial struggles to a net worth of crores is a testament to perseverance. While Dhurandhar 2 has boosted his popularity, it is his decades of hard work that truly define his success.