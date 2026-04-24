Expelled From BRS, K Kavitha To Launch New Political Force In Telangana

Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Friday announced plans to launch a new regional political force in the state, asserting that it will focus on the "aspirations and unfinished agenda" of the state.

A New Regional Party for Telangana's Aspirations

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said she and her supporters were "expelled" from the BRS and had not left the party voluntarily. "BRS party was made to fulfil the regional aspiration of Telangana, but they changed their name, work and the very soul of the party, which resulted in the breaking of their bond with the people... When a party gets distracted from its fundamental core issue, then it cannot survive... We need a regional party for the unfulfilled agenda and aspirations of Telangana, which will be our party," she said.

"The BRS party, of which my father is the president, has expelled us. We haven't left them, neither the family nor the party. We have been expelled. I don't want to go into that. But I am a daughter of Telangana. I have the blood of Telangana, the grit of it. We are very stubborn, very committed to our goal. We have spent 20 years of our lives in the Telangana agitation. To develop Telangana, to fulfil its aspirations, whether we have our old party or not, whether our family is with us or not, I believe the people of Telangana are my family. The fragrance of Telangana's soil will drive us," Kavitha added.

She further said, "I want to learn from the legacy of Indian women and Indian men who ruled well. My 20 years of political experience make me confident that we can run the party well. In the future, we will come to power in Telangana and govern the state very well."

'Party for Public Agenda, Not Personal'

Kavitha said her proposed political outfit would not serve any personal agenda but a "public agenda", adding that past experiences, including political and personal challenges, have strengthened her resolve. "The party is not for a personal agenda; it is for a public agenda. Whether it was the BJP putting me in jail or BRS targeting my family and me, I've been through a lot. But the party isn't about that. It's for the public. The party's agenda will only be for the welfare of the people of Telangana. The pain I've been through has made me a better, more stubborn person. My goal is to work for the public," she added.

Rejecting comparisons with other regional political efforts, Kavitha said such views were misplaced and stressed her roots in Telangana. That's wrong thinking. I am a daughter of Telangana. People know my family's commitment. If I have to fight, I will do so with more commitment and determination for the people of Telangana," she said.

Kavitha further mentioned that her political journey is not limited to being in power. "A party is not just about power; it is a force in itself, whether in opposition or in government," she said, expressing confidence in her future prospects.

Rejecting negative comparisons, she said, "Comparing me with failure is also a conspiracy. I appeal to the media and public to compare us with successful leaders and draw inspiration. Daughters should move forward."

Accuses Major Parties of Failing Telangana

She also accused major parties of failing the people of Telangana, saying both Congress and BJP have disappointed voters, while alleging that her former party had drifted from its core ideology. "BRS has distanced itself from the people, and on the other hand, Congress is failing. People are disappointed with Congress. There's a need for a new party in Telangana, and we'll fill that gap," Kavitha said.

Rejecting allegations that her move was influenced by Congress, she said her political journey has been "consistently against Congress". "We entered politics to achieve a separate Telangana. Even now, we are against Congress because their policies do not help the people," she said.

Rules Out Alliances with 'Enemies of Telangana'

Kavitha further ruled out any political alliance with the BJP, Congress, or BRS, calling them "enemies of Telangana". "We want to be an independent regional force. A sword in the hands of the people, not in anyone else's hands," she said. (ANI)

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