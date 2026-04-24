Pediatric Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $26.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The pediatric clinical trials market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $18.38 billion in 2025 to $26.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8%. This upward trend is driven by an increasing demand for pediatric-specific therapies, greater adoption of digital tools, rising regulatory incentives, and enhanced collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. The market's growth is further fueled by a focus on patient-centric and personalized clinical trials.

Key trends transforming the sector include the growing use of precision medicine, AI-driven trial design, and real-world evidence integration. These innovations enhance trial efficiency, data analysis, and result accuracy, driving more effective pediatric therapeutics. Additionally, investment in pediatric drug development is on the rise, spurred by a need for personalized, age-specific treatments.

Pediatric cancer's increasing prevalence underscores the need for specialized clinical trials, with experts highlighting their critical role in advancing treatment strategies. For instance, the American Cancer Society reported that about 9,910 U.S. children under 15 are expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in 2023. Pediatric trials are vital in developing tailored treatments, improving prognoses for young patients.

Several leading firms in the pediatric clinical trials market are strengthening their capabilities through strategic collaborations. For example, in September 2023, Strados Labs teamed up with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital to test the RESP Biosensor, a device designed to detect asthma symptoms in children. This partnership exemplifies how collaborations can optimize trial outcomes by leveraging combined expertise and resources.

In another key development, PCM Trials acquired EmVenio Research in March 2024. This acquisition aims to enhance PCM's decentralized clinical trial model, especially in recruiting and retaining diverse populations. EmVenio Research's commitment to broadening access to pediatric trials aligns with PCM's focus on inclusivity and patient-centered approaches.

The market features major players like Medpac Inc., PPD Inc., ICON plc, Syneos Health, Pfizer Inc., and IQVIA Inc., each contributing significantly to the industry's expansion. North America, identified as the largest regional market in 2025, leads with advanced infrastructure and strategic location advantages.

Despite challenges like tariffs impacting costs of imported trial materials, the market is adapting by promoting local manufacturing, which fosters domestic innovation. This shift presents opportunities for reducing dependency on international suppliers and streamlining supply chains.

The comprehensive pediatric clinical trials market report offers valuable insights, covering regional market shares, competitor strategies, industry trends, and opportunities. It provides a holistic view of the current and future landscape, making it an indispensable resource for stakeholders aiming to navigate and excel in this dynamic sector.

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