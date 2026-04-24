Pediatric Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $26.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$19.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$26.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine in Pediatric Clinical Trials Rising Use of AI and Digital Tools for Trial Design and Data Analysis Growing Integration of Real-World Evidence in Pediatric Studies Increasing Investment in Pediatric Drug Development Rising Focus on Personalized and Age-Specific Therapeutics Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Intelligence Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
Report Scope:
- Phase: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV Study Design: Treatment Studies; Observational Studies Therapeutic Areas: Infectious Diseases; Oncology; Autoimmune or Inflammatory Diseases; Respiratory Disorders; Mental Health Disorders
Companies Featured
- Medpac Inc. Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. ICON plc Syneos Health Inc. QPS Holdings LLC Pfizer Inc. IQVIA Inc. Premier Research Labcorp - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings The Emmes Company LLC Synteract Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Covance Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company GlaxoSmithKline plc BioNTech SE Moderna Inc. Parexel International Corporation PRA Health Sciences Wuxi AppTec Merck & Co. Inc. AstraZeneca plc Sanofi S.A. Johnson & Johnson Eli Lilly and Company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG AbbVie Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Oracle Health sciences
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Pediatric Clinical Trials Market
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