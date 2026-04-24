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Pediatric Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $26.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F


2026-04-24 05:01:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the pediatric clinical trials market include the rising demand for pediatric-specific therapies, increasing use of AI and digital tools, and regulatory incentives. Emphasis on patient-centric trials, precision medicine, and collaborations are key trends. The growth is also driven by the rising incidence of pediatric cancers.

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The pediatric clinical trials market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $18.38 billion in 2025 to $26.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8%. This upward trend is driven by an increasing demand for pediatric-specific therapies, greater adoption of digital tools, rising regulatory incentives, and enhanced collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. The market's growth is further fueled by a focus on patient-centric and personalized clinical trials.

Key trends transforming the sector include the growing use of precision medicine, AI-driven trial design, and real-world evidence integration. These innovations enhance trial efficiency, data analysis, and result accuracy, driving more effective pediatric therapeutics. Additionally, investment in pediatric drug development is on the rise, spurred by a need for personalized, age-specific treatments.

Pediatric cancer's increasing prevalence underscores the need for specialized clinical trials, with experts highlighting their critical role in advancing treatment strategies. For instance, the American Cancer Society reported that about 9,910 U.S. children under 15 are expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in 2023. Pediatric trials are vital in developing tailored treatments, improving prognoses for young patients.

Several leading firms in the pediatric clinical trials market are strengthening their capabilities through strategic collaborations. For example, in September 2023, Strados Labs teamed up with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital to test the RESP Biosensor, a device designed to detect asthma symptoms in children. This partnership exemplifies how collaborations can optimize trial outcomes by leveraging combined expertise and resources.

In another key development, PCM Trials acquired EmVenio Research in March 2024. This acquisition aims to enhance PCM's decentralized clinical trial model, especially in recruiting and retaining diverse populations. EmVenio Research's commitment to broadening access to pediatric trials aligns with PCM's focus on inclusivity and patient-centered approaches.

The market features major players like Medpac Inc., PPD Inc., ICON plc, Syneos Health, Pfizer Inc., and IQVIA Inc., each contributing significantly to the industry's expansion. North America, identified as the largest regional market in 2025, leads with advanced infrastructure and strategic location advantages.

Despite challenges like tariffs impacting costs of imported trial materials, the market is adapting by promoting local manufacturing, which fosters domestic innovation. This shift presents opportunities for reducing dependency on international suppliers and streamlining supply chains.

The comprehensive pediatric clinical trials market report offers valuable insights, covering regional market shares, competitor strategies, industry trends, and opportunities. It provides a holistic view of the current and future landscape, making it an indispensable resource for stakeholders aiming to navigate and excel in this dynamic sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.75 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.67 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine in Pediatric Clinical Trials
  • Rising Use of AI and Digital Tools for Trial Design and Data Analysis
  • Growing Integration of Real-World Evidence in Pediatric Studies
  • Increasing Investment in Pediatric Drug Development
  • Rising Focus on Personalized and Age-Specific Therapeutics
  • Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
  • Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity
  • Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Intelligence
  • Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
  • Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Report Scope:

  • Phase: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV
  • Study Design: Treatment Studies; Observational Studies
  • Therapeutic Areas: Infectious Diseases; Oncology; Autoimmune or Inflammatory Diseases; Respiratory Disorders; Mental Health Disorders

Companies Featured

  • Medpac Inc.
  • Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc.
  • ICON plc
  • Syneos Health Inc.
  • QPS Holdings LLC
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • IQVIA Inc.
  • Premier Research
  • Labcorp - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • The Emmes Company LLC
  • Synteract Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
  • Covance Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • BioNTech SE
  • Moderna Inc.
  • Parexel International Corporation
  • PRA Health Sciences
  • Wuxi AppTec
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Oracle Health sciences

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Pediatric Clinical Trials Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

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