Omics-Based Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $47.78 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$34.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$47.78 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Increasing Adoption of Biomarker-Driven Trial Designs Rising Use of Multi-Omics Patient Stratification Growing Integration of Real-World Evidence Analytics Expansion of Precision Oncology Clinical Trials Enhanced Focus on Data-Centric Trial Optimization
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc Eli Lilly and Company Novo Nordisk A/S BioNTech SE IQVIA Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ICON Public Limited Company SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA Eurofins Scientific SE Syneos Health Inc. Illumina Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Parexel International Corporation Bruker Corporation Fulgent Genetics Inc. Signios Biosciences BioAro Inc.
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Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market
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