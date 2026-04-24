Parliamentary Assembly Of The Mediterranean Mission In Washington DC For The Spring Meetings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- A high-level delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) carried out a series of institutional engagements in Washington, D.C., further strengthening transatlantic parliamentary dialogue and cooperation across strategic domains.

The mission was officially launched on April 13 within the framework of the Global Parliamentary Forum, held during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. On this occasion, the PAM delegation-led by Vice-President Pedro Roque-held a high-level exchange with H.E. Albert Ramdin, Secretary General of the Organization of American States. The dialogue focused on evolving regional dynamics and on strengthening cooperation around shared priorities, including artificial intelligence, trade, and international security.

The 2026 Spring Meetings took place in a particularly complex global context, shaped by heightened geopolitical tensions, including developments in the Middle East, moderating global growth projections (~3.1%), energy market volatility, and an increasing fragmentation of multilateral cooperation. Against this backdrop, discussions consistently emphasized the need to balance resilience and strategic autonomy, accelerate the energy transition while ensuring supply security, and mobilize substantial financing for developing economies, with figures reaching up to $150 billion under consideration.

On April 14, following the address delivered at the Global Parliamentary Forum by President Giulio Centemero, the delegation held a bilateral meeting with U.S. Congressman Mike Rulli. The exchange focused on enhancing parliamentary cooperation and exploring the potential recognition of PAM as a public international organization under U.S. law, a step that would further consolidate its institutional standing.

On April 15, Hon. Giulio Centemero engaged with senior experts at the Heritage Foundation, discussing Italy's strategic positioning within major geopolitical and geo-economic frameworks such as the Three Seas Initiative and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The conversation highlighted Italy's evolving role as a natural bridge between Europe and the Mediterranean, with implications for infrastructure, trade, and energy connectivity.

Later that day, the delegation participated in a high-level event at the Wilson Center, organized in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in the United States, marking the 165th anniversary of U.S.–Italy diplomatic relations. The event featured Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and convened policymakers, institutional leaders, and industry stakeholders to discuss innovation, investment, and the future of transatlantic cooperation.

On April 16, the“Sandwich Club” convened at Capitol Hill, bringing together representatives from Italian academia and the U.S. private sector for an informal working breakfast focused on defense, technology, and cybersecurity. The discussions underscored a critical point: effective partnerships are not only built on aligned strategic objectives, but also on synchronized timelines, compatible operational models, and, above all, trusted relationships.

The mission also included engagements with leading international think tanks, notably the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Middle East Institute, further consolidating PAM's dialogue with key policy and research stakeholders in Washington.

These high-level engagements form part of PAM's broader outreach strategy in the United States, reaffirming its role as a dynamic platform for parliamentary diplomacy across the Euro-Mediterranean and transatlantic space, at a time when such bridges are more necessary than ever.

On a personal note, I had the privilege to be part of this distinguished mission. Engaging with such high-level leaders, institutions, and ideas was not only intellectually stimulating, but also deeply inspiring-reinforcing the importance of dialogue, vision, and strategic cooperation in shaping our shared global future.

About PAM:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean is an international organization of national parliaments from countries in the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions, created to promote political dialogue, cooperation, and stability across the Mediterranean basin and beyond. So PAM is a multilateral parliamentary platform that brings together elected representatives to address regional and global challenges through diplomacy, policy coordination, and legislative cooperation.

Main objectives of PAM are:

* Strengthen peace, security, and stability in the Euro-Mediterranean area;

* Promote economic integration and sustainable development;

* Facilitate cooperation on:

* Trade & investment,

* Migration,

* Energy & climate,

* Cybersecurity & innovation;

* Support dialogue between North–South and East–West regions.

What makes PAM unique;

* It operates at parliamentary level (not just governments);

* It acts as a bridge between regions:

* Europe;

* North Africa;

* Middle East;

* Increasingly transatlantic partners (e.g., U.S.);

* It engages with major global institutions such as:

* United Nations;

* World Bank;

* International Monetary Fund.

In the current geopolitical context, PAM functions as:

* A platform for parliamentary diplomacy

* A connector between policy, economics, and security agendas

* A soft-power instrument to align interests across regions.

In one sentence, PAM is considered a high-level parliamentary diplomacy platform that connects Europe, the Mediterranean, and global partners to shape policy dialogue, cooperation, and stability.