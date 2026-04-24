In Silico Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $6.14 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope:
- Phases: Phase I, II, III, IV Therapeutic Areas: Oncology, Infectious Disease, Hematology, Cardiology, etc. Industries: Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals Subsegments: Various phase-specific trials and studies Companies: Notable industry players like Dassault Systemes SE, Simulations Plus Inc., among others Countries: Coverage includes Australia, China, USA, Germany, Japan, etc. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, among others Time Series: Includes historical and forecast data Data Segmentation: Regional and country-specific data, competitor market shares, segmentations
Major Trends
- Virtual Patient Modeling Simulation Based Trial Design Digital Twin Clinical Testing Predictive Safety Assessment Computational Drug Evaluation
Companies Featured
- Dassault Systemes SE Evotec A.G Evidera Certara Inc. Simulations Plus Inc. Insilico Medicine Inc. AnyLogic Company Biomax Informatics GNS Healthcare Inc. 4P-Pharma Nuventra Pharma Sciences Archimedes Novadiscovery Sas Rosa & Co. In Silico Biosciences Leadscope Biognos Ab BioNova Immunetrics Inc. InSilicoTrials Physiomics plc Entelos InhibOx Selvita Abzena Limited
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In Silico Clinical Trials Market
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