In Silico Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $6.14 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Silico Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The in-silico clinical trials market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $3.74 billion in 2025 to $4.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include the high cost of traditional clinical trials, extended drug development timelines, enhanced computational modeling, and innovations in medical devices. Forecasts indicate the market will reach $6.14 billion by 2030, thanks to the rising adoption of AI-driven simulations and regulatory acceptance of virtual evidence. The market's evolution is marked by trends such as virtual patient modeling, simulation-based trial design, digital twin clinical testing, predictive safety assessment, and computational drug evaluation.

One significant driving force is the escalating need to reduce clinical trial costs. Traditional trials are not only time-consuming, spanning up to 15 years, but also financially prohibitive, costing billions to bring new drugs to market. In contrast, in-silico trials leverage computer simulations to assess drug and device safety and efficacy, offering a cost-effective alternative. For instance, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News highlighted in February 2023 that drug development costs for the top 20 biopharma companies surged by 15%, underscoring the financial challenges in traditional methods. Thus, the demand for cost-effective alternatives is propelling the in-silico clinical trials market forward.

Leading companies are investing in innovative technologies to stay competitive. In October 2023, Advarra launched Longboat v2.2, enhancing the clinical trial experience across more than 70 countries. The platform features an online patient portal with engagement tools for enhanced collaboration. Likewise, in May 2023, Recursion acquired Cyclica and Valence to bolster its capabilities in digital chemistry, AI, and machine learning, positioning itself as a leader in technology-enabled drug discovery.

The market comprises prominent players such as Dassault Systemes SE, Evotec A.G, Evidera, Certara Inc., Simulations Plus Inc., and Insilico Medicine Inc. North America dominated the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show rapid growth. Tariffs have impacted costs related to high-performance computing and cross-border data services, influencing adoption among smaller research entities. However, they have also prompted local software development and supported the growth of regional digital health ecosystems.

This robust market includes revenues from services like data management, trial design, information compilation, and site support. It incorporates sales, grants, or donations and excludes resale revenues along the supply chain. Newly released market research reports provide a comprehensive view of the industry, offering detailed insights into statistical data, market segments, trends, and opportunities essential for thriving in the in-silico clinical trials industry.

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