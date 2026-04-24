Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Industry Report 2026: $7.92 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Integrated Cold Chain Logistics Rising Demand for End-to-End Trial Supply Visibility Growing Use of Centralized Inventory Management Models Expansion of Direct-to-Patient Supply Models Enhanced Focus on Risk Mitigation and Supply Continuity
Companies Featured
- United Parcel Service DHL Group FedEx Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. IQVIA ICON plc Eurofins Scientific Catalent Inc. Intertek Group plc Parexel International Corporation UDG Healthcare PLC. Almac Group World Courier Piramal Pharma Solutions Sharp Clinical Services Ltd. Clinigen Group PCI Pharma Services Movianto Group Cold Chain Technologies Biocair International Limited QuickSTAT Wasdell Group Klifo A/S TrakCel Packaging Coordinators Inc. Biotec Services International Limited Proventa International Inceptua Group
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Attachment
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Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market
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