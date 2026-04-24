Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Industry Report 2026: $7.92 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The clinical trial supply and logistics market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. In recent years, this market has expanded at a notable pace, with projections showing sustained growth from $5.1 billion in 2025 to $5.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This historic growth is largely attributed to the increasing number of global clinical trials, the expansion of multinational study designs, and the rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics. Additionally, the outsourcing of trial supply functions plays a significant role in market expansion.

Looking ahead, the clinical trial supply and logistics market is poised for continued expansion, expected to reach $7.92 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.3%. This anticipated growth stems from the adoption of decentralized clinical trials, demand for patient-centric supply models, and investment in digital trial logistics platforms. Key trends include the integration of cold chain logistics, end-to-end trial supply visibility, centralized inventory management, and direct-to-patient supply models.

The surge in clinical trials is a primary growth driver for this market. For example, reported an increase in registered studies from 399,499 in 2022 to 437,533 by July 2023 across the globe. This rise underscores the critical role of clinical trial supply and logistics in ensuring timely provision of necessary materials and expertise for regulatory approvals and customs clearance. Major companies are innovating with temperature-controlled healthcare shipments to maintain product integrity during transportation.

Industry leaders like FedEx and UPS are making strategic moves to enhance their capabilities. In February 2024, FedEx launched the FedEx Life Science Center, providing features like priority boarding and dedicated delivery options for critical pharmaceutical shipments. Similarly, in November 2025, UPS Healthcare acquired Andlauer Healthcare Group to expand its cold chain logistics capabilities in North America.

Prominent players in this market include United Parcel Service, DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and IQVIA, among others. North America was the largest region in this market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Tariffs are impacting operational costs and timelines due to increased expenses for imported logistics materials, especially in North America and Europe. However, these challenges also foster the development of regional depots and diversified sourcing strategies, enhancing long-term supply chain resilience.

The clinical trial supply and logistics market encompasses services such as logistics, distribution, packaging, labeling, and more. These services support all phases of clinical trials, including across therapeutic areas like oncology and cardiovascular diseases. The market's value is derived from the revenues earned by providing these comprehensive services, ensuring the efficient execution of global clinical trials.

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