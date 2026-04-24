With Gifts Of Books And Portraits, Women Express Excitement To Meet PM Modi At Bengal Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Baruipur (West Bengal), April 24 (IANS) Women in large numbers, among other locals, waited to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Jadavpur, ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal. One of them carried a book that she wrote on the Prime Minister while a young girl wished to gift PM Modi a self-made sketch.

Mahua Upadhyay, who wrote a book on PM Modi, told IANS, "This is a book written on him. The amendments that he (PM Modi) made, the good things that he did, and the things that we expect from him. All of this is written in this book."

Since the book was written in Bengali, she said, "Maybe he won't be able to read it. But I have bought this with the hope that there must be someone who will narrate it for him."

Upadhyay highlighted the lack of job opportunities and the resultant migration as one of the biggest issues in the state. "Recruitment has not happened from here for the last fifteen years which is why people have to go to other states for service. Even when recruitment does happen, it is full of corruption," she said.

She also stressed that women are not safe in the state. "Especially in West Bengal women face abuse and harassment. That is the main problem. We want female security here," she mentioned.

Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a previous statement of hers, Upadhyay said, "Our Chief Minister says that women should not venture out after 8 P.M. Being a woman herself and incharge of the entire West Bengal, how can she say this?"

Further, she added, "She (CM Banerjee) claims her government represents 'Maa-Mati-Manush', but is this how respect is given to women."

"We believe that only the BJP government can grant security to women," she emphasised.

Upadhyay said that while she is very excited to see the Prime Minister, earlier, too, she had got an opportunity to meet him on stage during an event at Brigade Parade Ground.

Adrika, who had just passed her class 12th Board exams, had brought a sketch of PM Modi.

"I have brought a gift for him. It took me a whole night to make this. I am very excited as I had wished to see him for so long," she told IANS.

Another woman at the gathering added, "We don't need the Trinamool government anymore since women are not safe here under their regime. We want to bring the BJP government."