Orange: Shareholders' Meeting 19 May 2026 - Details Concerning The Availability Of Information On The Combined Ordinary And Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Issy-les-Moulineaux, 24 April 2026

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

19 May 2026

Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

The Orange combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday 19 May 2026 at 3:00 pm CET at the Salle Pleyel - 252, rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008, Paris, France.

The meeting notices were published on 27 February and 24 April 2026 in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

All documents and information specified in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code concerning the Shareholders' Meeting can be viewed on the company's website at: , under“2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting documentation”.

Shareholders can also consult the documentation mentioned in article R. 225-89 of the French Commercial code at the company's headquarters in the Corporate legal department.

Phone: 0 800 05 10 10 from France or + 33 5 31 21 03 80 from outside France

Monday through Friday from 9:00 am CET to 6:00 pm CET

Mail: Orange – Assemblée Générale, 111 quai du Président Roosevelt - CS 70222,

92449 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Headquarters: 111 quai du Président Roosevelt – 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group's growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information:

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts: Tom Wright: ...

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CP Orange Availability of Documents AGM 2026